Soon you’ll be able to have a ‘sit-down meal’ at a Sonic in Biloxi

What was a Back Yard Burgers on Pass Road in Biloxi before it went out of business will get new life as a Sonic restaurant.
Building plans were submitted last week for the renovation and conversion, Jerry Creel, Biloxi’s community development director, said in his weekly report.
This Sonic will be different than the traditional drive-up restaurants across the Coast.
“This will be only the second ‘dine-in’ Sonic in Mississippi,” Creel said.
A website that describes Sonic Drive-In models says that as Sonic expands into northern climates such as upstate New York, the chain introduced indoor dining rooms suited for colder weather. The models also have patio seating and a drive-thru, and could be ideal for summers in the South.
Biloxi also completed the plans review last week for a Tuesday Morning retail store coming to Edgewater Village.
“The build-out is scheduled to begin immediately and should be complete this spring,” Creel said.
Construction is scheduled to begin immediately for a 12,500 square foot Sunbelt Lighting store at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi. The store will cater to homeowners and contractors, Creel said.
An $850,000 building permit was issued, according to Treen Reports, and Stephen Fairley Construction is building the showroom.
On Wednesday’s agenda for the Biloxi Development Review Committee were a commercial retail building on North Popp’s Ferry Road at Tee Street, a sales trailer at Hudson Krohn and Big John roads for Adams Homes’ Emerald Lake Estates, a Delicious Donuts at 1739 Pass Road, an addition to the Dunaway signs building on Parkers Creed Road and a dorm for Gulf Coast Rescue Mission, 2750 Mission Lane in Biloxi.
According to Treen Reports, a $2.1 million permit was issued to Gulfport for site improvement of the aquarium property at 17200 16th St. Jet Construction of Pascagoula is the contractor.
Permits also were issued for a $95,000 renovation by owner Debra Price at 2701 25th Ave. in Gulfport and a $39,000 renovation for Church of the King at 920 Cedar Lake Drive, Biloxi.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
