Gulfport accountant Jerry Levens wins ‘Spirit of Coast’ award

Jerry Levens added to his long list of achievements and awards Tuesday when he was named the 2017 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Gulf Coast” Award.
A partner in the Gulfport CPA firm of Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre PLLC, Levens received the award at the annual meeting of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce before a sell-out crowd of 600 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.
“Levens exemplifies the Spirit of the Gulf Coast Award as a true servant,” said Chamber CEO Adele Lyons. “He is a veteran business, professional and civic leader in South Mississippi. Jerry works tirelessly for so many organizations on the Gulf Coast.”
The award is presented to a business leaders who best meets the criteria of ethical conduct, reputation, recognition, leadership and credibility. Levens served on the board and helped establish the operating principles when the Mississippi Gulf Coast Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau was created. He also served in leadership roles with Infinity Science Center, Gulfport Kiwanis Club, the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Biloxi and St. Thomas Pastoral Council and the Rebuilding Committee.
He was a member of the Gulf Coast Business Council and participated in the inaugural Master’s Program. He was inducted into the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Alumni Hall of Fame in 2008 and named by The Sun Herald and The Journal of South Mississippi Business as one of South Mississippi’s Top 10 Community Leaders in 2011. That same year, he received a Coast Young Professional “4 Ever Young” award.
Levens is a graduate of University of Mississippi has served on state and national Certified Public Accountants and in 1995 received the Public Service Award for all CPAs in Mississippi.
‘Spirit of the Coast’ past winners
1989 Walter Williams, Mississippi Power
1990 Roland Weeks Jr., Gulf Publishing Company
1991 Pat Santucci, South Central Bell
1993 C. Bruce Stewart, Biloxi Public Schools
1994 William A. “Bill” Peden, Jefferson Standard
1995 Alton Bankston, Bankston’s Paint & Decorating
1996 George Schloegel, Hancock Bank
1997 Lucimarian Roberts, Genesis Foundation
1998 George Robert Thatcher, Regions Bank
1999 Gene Warr, Warr’s Men’s Wear
2000 Ron Peresich, Page, Mannino, Peresich & McDermott, PLLC
2001 Dwight Evans, Mississippi Power
2002 Tim Hinkley, Isle of Capri Casino Corporate
2003 Dr. Jim Williams, University of Southern Mississippi — Gulf Coast
2004 Mike Garrett, Mississippi Power
2005 Janice Young, Sprint
2006 Chevis Swetman, The Peoples Bank
2007 Anthony Topazi, Mississippi Power
2008 Ricky Matthews, The Sun Herald
2009 Duncan McKenzie, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
2010 Gerald Blessey, Tradition
2011 Jon Lucas, Former IP Casino executive
2012 John McFarland, The Sun Herald
2013 Elizabeth Joachim, Corso’s Inc
2014 Dorothy Wilson, DWilson & Associates Publishing and Marketing Solutions
2015 Linda Watts, Retired from Mississippi Power
2016 John Hairston, Hancock Holding Co.
