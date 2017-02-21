Business

February 21, 2017 1:37 PM

Gulfport accountant Jerry Levens wins ‘Spirit of Coast’ award

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Jerry Levens added to his long list of achievements and awards Tuesday when he was named the 2017 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Gulf Coast” Award.

A partner in the Gulfport CPA firm of Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre PLLC, Levens received the award at the annual meeting of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce before a sell-out crowd of 600 at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

“Levens exemplifies the Spirit of the Gulf Coast Award as a true servant,” said Chamber CEO Adele Lyons. “He is a veteran business, professional and civic leader in South Mississippi. Jerry works tirelessly for so many organizations on the Gulf Coast.”

The award is presented to a business leaders who best meets the criteria of ethical conduct, reputation, recognition, leadership and credibility. Levens served on the board and helped establish the operating principles when the Mississippi Gulf Coast Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau was created. He also served in leadership roles with Infinity Science Center, Gulfport Kiwanis Club, the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Biloxi and St. Thomas Pastoral Council and the Rebuilding Committee.

He was a member of the Gulf Coast Business Council and participated in the inaugural Master’s Program. He was inducted into the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Alumni Hall of Fame in 2008 and named by The Sun Herald and The Journal of South Mississippi Business as one of South Mississippi’s Top 10 Community Leaders in 2011. That same year, he received a Coast Young Professional “4 Ever Young” award.

Levens is a graduate of University of Mississippi has served on state and national Certified Public Accountants and in 1995 received the Public Service Award for all CPAs in Mississippi.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

‘Spirit of the Coast’ past winners

1989 Walter Williams, Mississippi Power

1990 Roland Weeks Jr., Gulf Publishing Company

1991 Pat Santucci, South Central Bell

1993 C. Bruce Stewart, Biloxi Public Schools

1994 William A. “Bill” Peden, Jefferson Standard

1995 Alton Bankston, Bankston’s Paint & Decorating

1996 George Schloegel, Hancock Bank

1997 Lucimarian Roberts, Genesis Foundation

1998 George Robert Thatcher, Regions Bank

1999 Gene Warr, Warr’s Men’s Wear

2000 Ron Peresich, Page, Mannino, Peresich & McDermott, PLLC

2001 Dwight Evans, Mississippi Power

2002 Tim Hinkley, Isle of Capri Casino Corporate

2003 Dr. Jim Williams, University of Southern Mississippi — Gulf Coast

2004 Mike Garrett, Mississippi Power

2005 Janice Young, Sprint

2006 Chevis Swetman, The Peoples Bank

2007 Anthony Topazi, Mississippi Power

2008 Ricky Matthews, The Sun Herald

2009 Duncan McKenzie, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

2010 Gerald Blessey, Tradition

2011 Jon Lucas, Former IP Casino executive

2012 John McFarland, The Sun Herald

2013 Elizabeth Joachim, Corso’s Inc

2014 Dorothy Wilson, DWilson & Associates Publishing and Marketing Solutions

2015 Linda Watts, Retired from Mississippi Power

2016 John Hairston, Hancock Holding Co.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce

