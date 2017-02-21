Man dies after being shot by Portland business owner

Authorities say a 32-year-old man was fatally shot by a business owner in southeast Portland.
Sgt. Pete Simpson of the Portland Police Bureau says the incident began Monday afternoon when the man entered an insurance agency and confronted the owner about some missing personal property.
The man left, but later confronted the owner in the parking lot next to the business. That meeting led to the shooting. The victim died at a hospital several hours later.
Simpson says the shooter is 47 years old and has cooperated with detectives. He has not been arrested.
An autopsy will be done Tuesday and the case will be presented to a grand jury when the investigation is complete.
