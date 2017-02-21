McDermott tops Street 4Q forecasts

McDermott International Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $476,000 in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.
The maker of offshore drilling platforms posted revenue of $641.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.7 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $34.1 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.64 billion.
McDermott expects full-year earnings to be 29 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $3.2 billion.
McDermott shares have risen 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDR
