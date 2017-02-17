New Orleans airport’s passenger traffic at all-time high

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport served more than 11.1 million passengers in 2016, setting a new record and eclipsing 2015’s historic mark, officials announced Friday.
In 2015, the airport surpassed 10 million passengers for the first time in its history. The airport ranked 37th in the country in 2015, just ahead of Kansas City and just behind Oakland, according to Airports Council International.
The airport achieved its passenger record in 2016 mainly because of a spike in cities served. In 2016 passengers could fly direct to 58 cities compared to 48 in 2015. The airport is adding more non-stop destinations in 2017:
▪ Allegiant Air will begin non-stop service to two new destinations Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and Cleveland, Ohio.
▪ Spirit Airlines will begin service to Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore/Washington, DC; and Orlando, Florida, in May.
▪ New international service with British Airways to London Heathrow will begin on March 27 with four weekly flights on their Boeing 787-800, followed by twice-weekly service to Frankfurt, Germany, with Condor starting May 3.
