February 15, 2017 3:09 PM

Biloxi keeps Coast sales tax from being in the red

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Half of the 12 cities in South Mississippi saw a decrease in their tax diversion from the Department of Revenue, according to the January report, while Biloxi’s check increased by $276,000.

That’s because the Mississippi Department of Revenue regularly audits taxpayers to determine if the correct amount of tax has been paid, said Cathy Waterbury, director of government affairs and communications for the DOR. The city then receives its portion of any tax liability recovered through the audit activity, she said.

For Biloxi it was a big payout and pushed the total for South Mississippi’s cities up $170,000 from January 2016.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Economic indicators - sales tax

Diversions to cities

Month year

Month year

Change

Bay St. Louis

$115,211

$120,926

-$5,715

Biloxi

$1,358,893

$1,082,489

$276,404

D'Iberville

$774,375

$819,924

-$45,549

Diamondhead

$50,601

$49,051

$1,550

Gautier

$194,827

$213,321

-$18,494

Gulfport

$1,956,905

$1,997,172

-$40,267

Long Beach

$117,986

$127,062

-$9,076

Moss Point

$161,092

$154,684

$6,408

Ocean Springs

$469,314

$463,520

$5,794

Pascagoula

$470,388

$484,220

-$13,832

Pass Christian

$126,297

$117,933

$8,364

Waveland

$217,657

$213,466

$4,191

Total

$6,013,546

$5,843,768

$169,778

Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue

