Biloxi keeps Coast sales tax from being in the red

Half of the 12 cities in South Mississippi saw a decrease in their tax diversion from the Department of Revenue, according to the January report, while Biloxi’s check increased by $276,000.
That’s because the Mississippi Department of Revenue regularly audits taxpayers to determine if the correct amount of tax has been paid, said Cathy Waterbury, director of government affairs and communications for the DOR. The city then receives its portion of any tax liability recovered through the audit activity, she said.
For Biloxi it was a big payout and pushed the total for South Mississippi’s cities up $170,000 from January 2016.
Economic indicators - sales tax
Diversions to cities
Change
Bay St. Louis
$115,211
$120,926
-$5,715
Biloxi
$1,358,893
$1,082,489
$276,404
D'Iberville
$774,375
$819,924
-$45,549
Diamondhead
$50,601
$49,051
$1,550
Gautier
$194,827
$213,321
-$18,494
Gulfport
$1,956,905
$1,997,172
-$40,267
Long Beach
$117,986
$127,062
-$9,076
Moss Point
$161,092
$154,684
$6,408
Ocean Springs
$469,314
$463,520
$5,794
Pascagoula
$470,388
$484,220
-$13,832
Pass Christian
$126,297
$117,933
$8,364
Waveland
$217,657
$213,466
$4,191
Total
$6,013,546
$5,843,768
$169,778
Source: Mississippi Department of Revenue
