US retail sales rise in January, led by gas and restaurants

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

1:19 George County's LaRaymond Spivery has big night

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

2:11 Long beach woman tried to save neighbor from fire

1:49 Hurricanes, Bearcats look to advance in tournament hoops

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:25 Video: How to make a roux