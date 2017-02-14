Hawaiian, Alaska and Delta top latest on-time rankings

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for December. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind the scheduled time.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 85.1 percent
2. Delta Air Lines, 81.4 percent
3. American Airlines, 79.1 percent
4. Alaska Airlines, 76.1 percent
5. United Airlines, 76.0 percent
6. Southwest Airlines, 74.9 percent
7. ExpressJet, 73.5 percent
8. Spirit Airlines, 72.1 percent
9. JetBlue Airways, 71.3 percent
10. SkyWest, 69.8 percent
11. Virgin America, 68.3 percent
12. Frontier Airlines, 62.4 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 75.6 percent
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.
