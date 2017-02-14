Tuesday Morning is one of new projects coming to Coast

Plans for a new Tuesday Morning shop focusing on close-out home goods at Edgewater Village top the list of what’s coming to South Mississippi.
Jerry Creel, Biloxi community development director, said in his weekly report that plans were submitted last week for the new retail store next to the new Hibbett Sports at Edgewater Village, across Eisenhower Drive from Edgewater Mall.
Creel said the Biloxi Council also approved an application last week to rezone property at 130 Pine Ave. to Community Business to allow for an expanded are for Gulf Beach RV Park that is under construction on the adjacent property.
A $300,000 building permit on behalf of Jeremiah Newman was filed for the RV park office at 2428 Beach Blvd., to be built by Coastal Industrial Services, D’Iberville.
The Treen Report shows other projects issued building permits recently in South Mississippi are:
▪ Two-story building at 134 Phillips Drive, no city given. Owner is Bridges Investment Co., Jackson. Cost: $430,000
▪ Harrison County High School field house renovations, 15600 School Road, Gulfport, Contractor is Roofing Solutions, Prairieville, La. Cost: $296,000
▪ New city pier at 885 20th Ave., Gulfport. Contractor is JE Borries, Vancleave. Cost: $245,000.
▪ Metal building at 23660 Mississippi 43, Picayune. Owner is Noah Daspit of Kiln. Cost: $52,000
▪ Renovations to Seaway Development Building 5000 at 14231 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Contractor is JW Puckett & Co., Gulfport. Cost: $45,000.
▪ Parking lot renovations at Waffle House, 2233 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. Cost: $20,000.
▪ Enclose structure for banquet hall at 16990 Old Joe Moran Road, Kiln. Owner is Russell Love, Diamondhead. Cost: $20,000.
▪ Renovation at 21290 Mississippi 603, Kiln. Owner is Kiln UU Equity Holding, Metairie, La. Cost: $17,000.
▪ Bus stop pavilion at 6721 Washington Ave. at the Reserve @ Gulf Hills. Contractor is APT Construction Specialist of Madison. Cost: $6,000
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments