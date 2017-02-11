Care providers: Medicaid cuts will shift costs

In-home care providers say that proposed cuts to a Missouri Medicaid program providing in-home care to the elderly and people with disabilities will end up shifting costs to hospital visits.
Gov. Eric Greitens last week proposed cutting $52 million from state revenue to a home and community based services program. The service provides an in-home care provider to help people with cooking, cleaning, bathing and organizing medicine.
The cuts would require people to show a greater level of need to qualify for in-home and nursing home care.
Care providers say that without someone to help the elderly or disabled with organizing medicines or cooking meals, they could end up in the hospital.
