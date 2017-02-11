Business

February 11, 2017 9:02 AM

Virginia GOP, big utilities back a costly green energy idea

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Republican lawmakers in Virginia are suddenly all-in on potentially very expensive renewable energy system being supported by large utilities companies. The move is puzzling environmentalists and worrying some businesses.

Republicans are pushing through legislation to make it easier for utilities to build pumped storage systems in Virginia's coalfields that essentially use large amounts of water as giant batteries. The legislation has near-unanimous support in both chambers and supporters say it's needed to revitalize an economically depressed region where coal mines have been abandoned.

Some businesses are worried about the cost, and environmentalists said they don't know enough about the impact to support it.

