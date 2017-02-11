Board chair Neset reappointed to higher education group

The current head of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education has been reappointed to a second four-year term.
Kathleen Neset was among three people chosen by a nominating committee to be interviewed for the seat. She was first appointed to the board in June 2012 by Gov. Jack Dalrymple.
Neset is a geologist and president of Neset Consulting, which provides services to the oil and gas industry.
A second open seat on the board is expected to be filed next week by Gov. Doug Burgum.
The higher education board oversees the state's 11 public colleges and universities. The board consists of eight voting members, including one student member.
