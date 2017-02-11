Autistic runner finds his stride for half marathon

Not so long ago, Everett Couto's twin passions were fast food and video games.
McDonald's and "Call of Duty."
Wendy's and "Grand Theft Auto."
When the 22-year-old wasn't gaming, he was on Facebook. For someone with autism and a bipolar disorder, struggling with a mix of medications, the internet offered an escape that became an exile. This was his life.
"Every day," Couto says. "Eight to 18 hours a day."
Finally, his parents had enough. He had enough, too, but in a different way. A darker way.
"I don't know," he says. "I broke down and kind of thought about ways to end it.
"Commit suicide," he says.
Tony and Ann Couto sent their son to Utah for Aspiro Wilderness Adventure Therapy two years ago. It was a financial sacrifice for middle-class parents. They called it his college.
They told Everett the trip would be two weeks, but it was more like two months of outdoor living and learning.
Hiking and healthy foods.
Field trips and group sessions.
No computers and, often, no electricity.
"When he came back, he was cleansed," his mother says. "Like a clean slate."
That's when he started running.
Healthy lifestyle
In a sweaty red T-shirt and shorts, Couto looks like any other jogger who just crossed the Ringling Causeway.
Saucony sneakers. TomTom running watch. Bottled water.
He speaks well. Great smile and eager handshake. "How are you doing?"
It's easy to miss signs of his autism. There are moments of awkwardness and confusion. He turns toward people he knows.
In Sarasota, Couto attended different public and private schools and special programs for students with special needs. He graduated from the Prew Academy when was 19.
Couto still lives at home. He's not ready to go out on his own. He will always need help. He doesn't drive, so he rides his bike to various jobs.
For a while, Couto unloaded trucks at Walmart. For a while, he waved a sign outside the Broken Egg restaurant.
Now he works 10 to 20 hours a week at Publix. Some of his friends work there, too. Sometimes they hang out at Denny's.
Couto still enjoys rap music, but he tries to stay off the computer. No video games. He does have an iPhone with Facebook Messenger.
He has oatmeal for breakfast. He eats lots of chicken, beans and rice. His only fast food meals are healthy plates from Chicken Kitchen.
"Lean meats and low added sugar," he says. "I try to stay below 9 grams of added sugar a day."
'This spectacular thing'
Healthy talk from Couto is music to the ears of Amy Weinberger, a Sarasota educator who first met him when he was 6 years old.
He attended Camp Arrow, her summer program for students who didn't fit into traditional camps.
That was a long time ago.
"It's pretty amazing how far he's come," she says. "All of a sudden, he's a runner. He just kind of took off."
For years, Weinberger watched Couto struggle. He'd become agitated and disruptive. He'd yell, scream and slam doors. He ate poorly and didn't exercise. He lived through his computer.
She thought the Aspiro Wilderness program would help him become more independent. She thought finding a sport would help him find balance in his life.
Weinberger had no idea that Couto would go so far and so fast in this new direction.
"This running, this spectacular thing, is a unique experience," she says. "He's been allowed to challenge himself."
He liked finishing
During his time in Utah, Couto got in shape. He lost at least 20 pounds. He did some running.
Back in Sarasota, he kept going.
"I pretty much did one pace," Couto says with a smile. "Full speed."
When he got tired, he would stop. Then he would start again.
His first 5K race was the 2016 Ringling Bridge Run. He stopped at least once, but then kept going. It felt great.
"I liked finishing," he says. "And I liked thinking I was getting in better shape."
This was a new feeling for him. A healthy sense of purpose. Goals, sacrifice and accomplishment.
He finished sixth in his age group at the Bridge Run. His parents were thrilled.
"My husband and I just looked at each other when he got that medal," Ann says. "Wow! And then you couldn't stop him from running."
The only problem was that Couto kept getting hurt.
He'd run until he injured his leg. Then he'd stop. Then he'd run until he reinjured his leg.
A vicious circle.
Someone suggested a running coach and that's how he met Holly Johnson.
Half marathons
Johnson, 56, runs a boutique public relations company. She spends her summers in Colorado. She also coaches local runners with the New Balance In Motion training program.
She has credibility. Running 24 marathons will do that. She shares a mantra with her runners:
"Race smart so you can finish strong."
After Johnson met with Everett and his dad, he started training with her. Years of video gaming didn't help, but youth was on his side.
"He's got a great gait, very light on his feet," Johnson says. "The biggest thing was to work on his flexibility, which was his Achilles' heel."
When Couto wanted to try longer distances, she looked at the Sarasota race calendar.
"We decided the Music Half would be a fun race," she says. "And the First Watch Half Marathon, almost six weeks later, would be a goal race."
Pushing the pace
Couto would like to finish his half marathons in two hours or maybe even one hour and 45 minutes. He doesn't listen to music when he runs, but thinks bands playing along the course might be inspiring.
Like all runners, he strives to be mindful yet relaxed, pushing a pace without overdoing it. He knows when he's in his comfort zone.
"It's kind of like a blank feeling," he says. "It's like, 'Hey, I just ran all this way and didn't even realize it.'"
Couto isn't worried about crowds or noise at Sunday's race. He runs up and down the Ringling bridge all the time. He's done 13-mile practice runs.
"I'm excited," he says. "Not nervous."
Comments