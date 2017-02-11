Detroit Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at age 87

2:07 The Blind Tiger roars into Biloxi Pause

1:32 Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:16 Tempers flare after state flag defender targets transgender people at USM panel

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

2:33 USM holds panel to discuss impact of state flag

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé