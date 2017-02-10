The Latest: Boulder County keeps drilling moratorium

The Latest on a legal showdown between Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and Boulder County over county's moratorium on oil and gas drilling (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
A Boulder County official says the county did not drop its moratorium on oil and gas drilling Friday as Attorney General Cynthia Coffman demanded.
Coffman told county officials last month the moratorium is illegal and warned she would file suit if they didn't rescind it by Friday.
County officials say the moratorium is scheduled to stay in place until at least May 1 while they update their oil and gas regulations.
County Attorney Ben Pearlman says the measure is legal and that the county is prepared to defend it in court.
He said late Friday afternoon the county had no plans to lift it earlier.
___
1:40 p.m.
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has declined to respond to a lawmaker's claim that she was acting "at the behest of oil and gas companies" when she threatened to sue Boulder County over its moratorium on oil and gas drilling.
Sen. Matt Jones, a Democrat who represents part of Boulder County, made the allegation Friday during a debate on the Senate floor.
Coffman's spokeswoman, Annie Skinner, said the Republican attorney general had no comment. Skinner also declined to say whether Coffman had consulted with any energy industry representatives before confronting Boulder County.
Coffman told county officials last month the moratorium is illegal and warned she would file suit if they didn't rescind it by Friday.
County officials say the moratorium is legal and that they're prepared to defend it in court.
___
12:20 p.m.
A Democratic state lawmaker claims Republican Attorney General Cynthia Coffman was acting "at the behest of oil and gas companies" when she threatened to sue Boulder County over its moratorium on oil and gas drilling.
Sen. Matt Jones, who represents part of Boulder County, made the claim Friday during a debate on the Senate floor.
Coffman's spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
She told county officials last month the moratorium is illegal and warned she would file suit if they didn't rescind it by Friday.
County officials say the moratorium is legal, and that it's needed to give them time to update oil and gas regulations.
They say they're prepared to defend it in court.
___
2:30 a.m.
Boulder County and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman are on the brink of a showdown over the county's moratorium on oil and gas drilling.
Coffman, a Republican, has set a Friday deadline for the county to rescind the moratorium, saying it contradicts a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that only the state can regulate the industry. Late Thursday, the heavily Democratic county wouldn't budge.
County Attorney Ben Pearlman said the county is prepared to defend the moratorium in court. He says it's legal because its only purpose is to give the county time to update its regulations.
Coffman said the moratorium is illegal and she has no choice but to enforce the law.
Regulating the energy industry is a contentious issue in Colorado, where rich oil and gas fields sometimes overlap with growing communities.
