The Latest: Jackson Hole resort closed through weekend

The Latest on a storm and power outage in the Jackson area (all times local):
8 p.m.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will be closed through the weekend because of a power outage in the area and because of another winter storm that is expected Wednesday night.
Resort spokeswoman Anna Cole said Wednesday that all events scheduled at the resort this weekend are canceled, including Skijoring and Special Olympics competitions. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (https://goo.gl/EE0ZUg ) power could be out for a week.
A wind storm is suspected of downing 17 utility poles along the Moose-Wilson Road on Tuesday night, causing a major power outage in Teton County.
The resort's heavy equipment and some staff will be helping to clear snow so repair crews can put up temporary wooden poles.
Teton Village is not officially evacuated, but sheriff's Sgt. Matt Carr says it "is turning into a ghost town right now."
___
10:45 a.m.
Cole says the power outage that began Tuesday night could affect Teton Village for up to a week. Resort officials are not allowing any unnecessary travel to Teton Village.
The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Hole Central Reservation will be assisting with lodging and travel options for displaced guests. Cole says the resort will issue refunds, but they have not yet determined how they will take care of that.
___
9:45 a.m.
Lower Valley Energy says the outage began Tuesday night and affects 3,500 to 4,000 customers in Teton Village, the Jackson Hole Airport and three subdivisions.
The company said it began re-routing power Tuesday night, but the outage could extend for several days in some areas.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort was closed Wednesday. Spokeswoman Anna Cole tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the resort's heavy equipment and personnel will be helping to clear snow so repair crews can access power lines.
The power outage led to the cancellation of several flights at Jackson Hole Airport on Tuesday. The airport was operating with a generator on Wednesday.
