Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading

0:35 Moss Point animal abuse verdicts Pause

3:15 Fly through a 3D video of Owa amusement park

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:39 Local realtor says derelict Markham building poses safety concerns

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some