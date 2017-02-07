Wet Seal closing Gulfport store with a bankruptcy sale

The 137 remaining Wet Seal clothing stores, including the one at Gulfport Premium Outlets, will close as part of the store’s bankruptcy proceedings.
Sales with 40 to 60 percent off apparel will run while inventory lasts, the company said Tuesday.
Wet Seal is known for its surf-and-sun apparel for teen girls and young women.
A spokesman said consumers are encouraged to take advantage of the outstanding savings and shop while the selection is best.
The company, a joint venture of Boston-based Gordon Brothers and Chicago-based Hilco Merchant Resources, also will close the Wet Seal website.
Furniture, fixtures and equipment will be available for sale.
