US stock indexes veer higher in morning trading; oil slides

1:39 Local realtor says derelict Markham building poses safety concerns Pause

0:41 Watch: Shooting leaves 2 dead, chaos after Pass Christian parade

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:26 Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed