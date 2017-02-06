Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey Pause

4:30 Five mayors! No problem

2:11 First half Super Bowl highlights of a Patriots fan

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:44 “Don’t go into the water” warns vibrio victim's daughter

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's