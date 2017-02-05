Asian shares mostly higher cheered by Wall Street rise

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers