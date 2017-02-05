The Latest: T-Mobile trots out celebrities, 4 ads

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

1:40 Harrison Central completes comeback against Biloxi

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers