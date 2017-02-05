The Latest: Trump says Patriots by 8 over Falcons

1:53 Pass Christian cookie company ready to take a bigger bite Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:40 Harrison Central completes comeback against Biloxi