The Latest: Seattle port CEO secretly gave himself pay raise

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree Pause

1:33 Car flips in crash

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban