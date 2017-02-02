Scholarships now available through Coast chambers

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will present scholarships to graduating seniors throughout Harrison County.
Scholarships are available through the Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce. The Biloxi and Gulfport chambers, for instance, awarded $19,000 in scholarships to seniors in 2016 who met the qualifications of a minimum score of 18 on the ACT and a 3.0 grade point average.
Applications are at mscoastchamber.com in each city’s division under “Scholarships” at the bottom of the home page. The deadline is March 2.
Details: 228-604-0014
Sun Herald
Comments