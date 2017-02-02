Want to get free donuts for three weeks? Here’s how

A national donut chain with Coast locations wants to give you donuts this month if you’re willing to use one of its products.
At Krispy Kreme, you will get a free original glazed donut every time you buy a cup of its re-branded coffee. The coffee comes in two flavors — smooth and rich.
The donut giveaway runs Feb. 6-28. No coupon is required. A small coffee costs about $1.60 and a glazed donut goes for $1.
If you aren’t a coffee drinker, all hope is not lost. You can go to the company’s website, www.krispykreme.com, download an app and get one free glazed donut.
And if you’re looking for something a little more adventurous than a glazed donut, area Krispy Kreme stores are offering a limited-edition king cake donut through Feb. 28.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments