February 1, 2017 1:26 PM

Smokeless tobacco products under recall

By Regina Zilbermints

rzilbermints@sunherald.com

Several smokeless tobacco products have been recalled after consumer complaints of metal objects in cans.

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company announced in a press release Wednesday products made in its Franklin Park, Illinois, facility were subject to the recall. The company had received eight consumer complaints, it said, and no reports of injuries.

Affected products include:

Cope brand products

Long cut straight

Copenhagen brand products

Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Long Cut (overseas military only)

Fine Cut (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch (overseas military only)

Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Husky brand products

Fine Cut Natural

Long Cut Straight

Long Cut Wintergreen

Skoal brand products

Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

The recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or codes that begin with the letters, F, R, K or P.

The majority of the company’s products, including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a flipboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can, were not affected.

Anyone who has one of the recalled products should not open it. Instead, they should contact U.S. Smokeless Tobacco at 1-866-201-9136 for a refund.

