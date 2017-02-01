Smokeless tobacco products under recall

Several smokeless tobacco products have been recalled after consumer complaints of metal objects in cans.
U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company announced in a press release Wednesday products made in its Franklin Park, Illinois, facility were subject to the recall. The company had received eight consumer complaints, it said, and no reports of injuries.
Affected products include:
Cope brand products
Long cut straight
Copenhagen brand products
Extra Long Cut Natural
Long Cut Mint
Long Cut Southern Blend
Pouch Mint
Pouch Wintergreen
Long Cut (overseas military only)
Fine Cut (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch (overseas military only)
Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Husky brand products
Fine Cut Natural
Long Cut Straight
Long Cut Wintergreen
Skoal brand products
Bandit Mint
Bandit Wintergreen
Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Cherry
Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Classic
Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Spearmint
Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
Snus Mint
Snus Smooth Mint
Xtra Long Cut Mint
Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend
Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch Mint (overseas military only)
Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)
The recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or codes that begin with the letters, F, R, K or P.
The majority of the company’s products, including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a flipboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can, were not affected.
Anyone who has one of the recalled products should not open it. Instead, they should contact U.S. Smokeless Tobacco at 1-866-201-9136 for a refund.
Comments