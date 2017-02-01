Get a Taste of Jackson County

The ninth annual Taste of Jackson County on Feb. 9 will feature more than 15 local restaurants.
The event is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pelican Landing Conference Center, 6217 Mississippi 613 in Moss Point.
Restaurants from across Jackson County and South Mississippi will have food and beverages available to try while music is provided by the Sicily Swing Trio.
“The Taste of Jackson County is our way of showcasing the wonderful food that is available in our county,” said Carla Todd, CEO of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s featured restaurants are:
▪ Simply Seafood & Catering
▪ Scranton’s Restaurant & Catering
▪ Morton’s The Steakhouse at Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
▪ The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint
▪ Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee
▪ Tay’s BBQ
▪ Family Frozen Foods
▪ Off the Hook Seafood & Cajun Grille
▪ Caribbean Buffet
▪ NOLA-GOULA Café
▪ Hacienda San Miguel Mexican Restaurant
▪ E.&J. Gallo Winery
▪ Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
▪ Bayview Gourmet Restaurant
▪ Dodge’s Chicken Store
▪ Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula
▪ Yamato Steak House of Japan
▪ Trina’s Sweet Treats & More
Tickets are $45 and are available to the general public, ages 21 and older. Sponsorship opportunities are still available through the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
Contact: Ling Burch at 228-762-3391 or membership@jcchamber.com
Sun Herald
Comments