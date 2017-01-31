New look coming to state port in 2017

State port director Jonathan Daniels told a crowd of 300 at a Gulfport Chamber Breakfast on Tuesday morning that a massive post-Katrina construction project should wrap up in 2018.
Residents watching construction since 2008 will in the next year see one of the most notable changes: up to $3 million in landscaping designed to soften the transition between the industrial port and the city’s own improvements — renovation of historic downtown buildings and the recreational harbor.
“The days of the cyclone fence are gone,” Daniels said.
A water tower designed to look like a lighthouse will signal the coming changes, he said.
Daniels also touted the port’s solid financial position and the long-term leases signed with vendors since his arrival almost three years ago, when leases were running out.
He talked about the tenants added and new ones to come, plus investments by tenants such as Island View and Chemours.
