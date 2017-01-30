Mugshots is opening soon, and there’s even more to come at The Promenade

The Promenade shopping center is nearly full with restaurants and stores, but another 22 acres immediately to the west is just starting to develop.
Mugshots is the first building under construction on the five acres south of Promenade Parkway. Ron Savell, owner of the restaurant, said this will be the third location on the Coast and will open in late March or early April.
Another 17 acres for development are on the north side of the road that winds through The Promenade.
CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., developed The Promenade.
Southeast Commercial in Gulfport owns these 22 acres called One Promenade Project and like CBL and other developers in D’Iberville, has asked the city and Harrison County for a tax increment financing bond to help pay for roads, drainage and other infrastructure work.
D’Iberville City Manager Clay Jones said the TIF is for up to $5 million and will be financed for 15 years using up to 50 percent of the ad valorem tax created by the new development.
“That’s the trend for that area. The development is moving further west,” Jones said.
When Mississippi Department of Transportation rebuilt the Interstate 10 and 110 intersection, it alleviated the traffic backups in the retail area of D’Iberville. What was the “back entrance” to The Promenade is now the way many shoppers and diners now come into the Promenade and Sangani shopping centers.
“Now you’ve got two entrances to The Promenade,” said Monte Luffey, a principle Southeast Commercial.
He’s begun to market the new shopping and dining area and said, “Interest is steady.” Crews will start clearing land on the north side, Luffey said.
The sidewalks and lighting will mimic that at The Promenade where possible, he said, so it will be compatible and meet the city’s requirements.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments