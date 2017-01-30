Now enrolling: This free Biloxi program helps women learn construction

Free classes that could lead to a job in the construction trade are being offered next month through the Women in Construction program at Moore Community House.
This eight-week course will give students hands-on skills and industry-recognized credentials, along with job placement and case management assistance.
Child care and transportation assistance are available for eligible participants.
Applicants must be 18 older and be able to perform demanding physical labor.
The first step is attending one of the information sessions Feb. 3, 4 or 6 at the Women in Construction Training, Resource and Employment Center at 684 Walker St. in Biloxi. Applicants then take part in a trial work day and take a job-readiness and case management assessment.
Details: moorecommunityhouse.org/winc or 228-207-5265.
Comments