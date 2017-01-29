Business

January 29, 2017 11:16 PM

NY senator: Presidential tax return bill gaining steam

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A New York lawmaker says his idea to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns is catching on in other states.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman says lawmakers in more than a dozen other states are working on similar proposals.

The Manhattan Democrat says it's appropriate for state lawmakers to set the rules for ballot eligibility and that voters have a right to know whether a candidate has possible financial conflicts of interest before making their decisions.

Hoylman crafted the legislation after President Donald Trump chose not to release his returns during the campaign.

Hoylman says versions of the legislation have been introduced in Massachusetts, California, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Virginia and that lawmakers in several other states have vowed to follow suit.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos