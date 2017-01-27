Angelyn Zeringue wins Compretta award at Hancock Chamber meeting

Angelyn Treutel Zeringue was presented Friday with the Jody Compretta Person of Passion award.
The presentation came during the annual meeting of the Hancock Chamber of Commerce and Hancock Community Development Foundation at Diamondhead Country Club.
Zeringue, president of SouthGroup Insurance — Gulf Coast, “leads with enthusiastic attitude, is a natural born leader and eternal optimist,” according to the chamber. She has been in business for more than 20 years and served two terms as president of the chamber in 2014 and 2016.
She passed the chamber’s presidential gavel to Cathy Wilson. The Foundation’s gavel was passed to Leslie Henderson of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company.
The 2017 strategic plan and goals were set, with committees on economic development, chaired by Stephen Schruff of Mississippi Power; relocation campaigns, chaired by Regan Kane of John McDonald Realty; government relations, chaired by Rick Fayard of American Medical Response; revenue development, chaired by Alan Hodges of Hancock Medical Center/Ochsner Health Systems; and growth at Stennis Space Center through Partners for Stennis Space Center, chaired by Michael McDaniel of Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments