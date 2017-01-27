You can win money from ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’

Tuesday is the usual night to tune into “Billion Dollar Buyer” on CNBC, but Tilman Fertitta, star of the show and owner of Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi, is giving away $40,000 in gift cards during Sunday’smarathon of the show.
The 400 gift cards are each valued at $100. They can be used at Golden Nugget Biloxi and the restaurants at the Biloxi casino, or at 500 other Landry’s locations nationwide.
The marathon runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on CNBC. Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s Inc., will award 50 prizes every hour. A secret code will be revealed during each of the eight episodes and viewers can enter once every hour, with a maximum of eight entries.
Two of the eight episodes were filmed in South Mississippi. Episode 3 was filmed at Golden Nugget Biloxi and will air at 1 p.m. Episode 4 will follow at 2 p.m. and features Pop Brothers of Gulfport.
“Billion Dollar Buyer” follows Fertitta as he visits two small businesses during each episode in search of products he can use at his restaurants, hotels and casinos. If he makes a deal, the size of the order can be life-changing for the small business owners.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
