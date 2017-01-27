Business

January 27, 2017 2:13 PM

You can win money from ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

Tuesday is the usual night to tune into “Billion Dollar Buyer” on CNBC, but Tilman Fertitta, star of the show and owner of Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi, is giving away $40,000 in gift cards during Sunday’smarathon of the show.

The 400 gift cards are each valued at $100. They can be used at Golden Nugget Biloxi and the restaurants at the Biloxi casino, or at 500 other Landry’s locations nationwide.

The marathon runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on CNBC. Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s Inc., will award 50 prizes every hour. A secret code will be revealed during each of the eight episodes and viewers can enter once every hour, with a maximum of eight entries.

Two of the eight episodes were filmed in South Mississippi. Episode 3 was filmed at Golden Nugget Biloxi and will air at 1 p.m. Episode 4 will follow at 2 p.m. and features Pop Brothers of Gulfport.

Tilman Fertitta visits Pop Brothers for reality show 'Billion Dollar Buyer'

The community rallied at Pop Brothers in Gulfport on Wednesday, July 7, 2016, for the arrival of Tilman Fertitta. Fertitta visited the Gulfport business for his reality show "Billion Dollar Buyer."

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

“Billion Dollar Buyer” follows Fertitta as he visits two small businesses during each episode in search of products he can use at his restaurants, hotels and casinos. If he makes a deal, the size of the order can be life-changing for the small business owners.

Tilman Fertitta arrives at Golden Nugget to film television episodes

Billion Dollar Buyer will feature Mississippi Gulf Coast in second season.

TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sign spinner attracts attention in Pascagoula

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos