Papua urges US miner to pay $376M in taxes, penalties

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder Pause

3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM