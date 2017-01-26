State’s first comprehensive job center opens in Gulfport

Thursday’s grand reopening of the Gulfport WIN Job Center gave a look at South Mississippi’s first comprehensive job center.
Mark Henry, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, said one location now provides a suite of services people on the Coast need.
Four agencies now work together, so unemployed people can use the computers to search for a job through MDES. They can get food or other assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services, and additional education or training through the Mississippi Community College Board. The state Department of Rehabilitation will help disabled people find work. There also are programs for seniors, youth and veterans.
The Gulfport WIN Job Center is the busiest in the area, serving more than 400 people a week since the four core partners started working together, said Marilyn Minor, workforce-programs administrator for South Mississippi Planning and Development District.
Allison Beasley, director of workforce development with SMPDD, said by using the Mississippi Works app on their cellphones, job applicants can see the 42,202 jobs available throughout the state.
