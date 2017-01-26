It’s been 11 years since Broadwater has had life, but there’s interest

One developer is interested in making two long-awaited projects come out of the ground.
The idle acres are where the Broadwater Hotel and marina once stood and the President Casino and Resort once flourished. That, and the long-awaited hotel at the nearby Coast Convention Center, are both under consideration by an unnamed investor.
Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, said that while work continues with Highpointe Development to build a hotel at the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, he was approached by another developer.
“We were also contacted by Doug Dale, architect, and Grady McCool concerning a developer who is interested in the Broadwater property and a possible hotel on our site,” McDonnell told the Coliseum Commission this week. “I indicated to both of them that we were in discussion with another group and if it didn’t materialize, we would get back to them.”
Dale Partners declined comment due to a confidentiality agreement.
Roy Anderson III, one of the owners of the Broadwater site, said they’ve had general interest in the Broadwater property over the past year, but no serious offers.
Officials with the Coliseum Commission met last week with representatives from Highpointe Development and site planners to get started with plans for a hotel that could have about 500 rooms. Many groups require an on-site hotel to book a convention. No decision has been made where to place the hotel on the property.
McDonnell said the group toured the Coliseum property and are considering creating a campus that McDonnell said “could include more than one hotel, along with independent restaurants and possible entertainment/retail space.”
The group will go back and start putting concepts together, he said, and return after Mardi Gras to meet with elected officials and others and start laying out the conceptual footprint for the Convention Center hotel.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments