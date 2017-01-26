Ingalls awards $100,000 in STEM grants to area schools

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula awarded more than $100,000 in grants to 28 science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects at schools in Mississippi and Alabama.
This is the ninth year for Ingalls’ STEM program, which has awarded more than $810,000 in that time.
Grant recipients in Mississippi:
▪ Bayou View Elementary, Gulfport: $697 to buy plant kits
▪ Bel-Aire Elementary, Gulfport: $1,500 to create, test and race solar-powered cars
▪ Biloxi High School: $4,981 to buy a digital sensor and computerized equipment for experiments in projectile and rotational motion
▪ DeLisle Elementary School: $5,000 to establish Maker-spaces for kindergarten through fifth grades, where students can work with tools
▪ D’Iberville High School: $1,738 to buy 20 Edison robots and update robotic virtual software
▪ East Central High School: $4,194 to buy thermal-imaging cameras to monitor thermal energy transfer
▪ East Central Middle School: $1,500 to allow the robotics team to participate in the BEST Awards competition
▪ East Central Upper Elementary: $4,580 to buy Lego WeDo 2.0 robotic science kits
▪ East Hancock Elementary School: $1,289 for a Maker-space area in the classroom
▪ Greene County High: $3,852 for a six-week study on practical uses of solar energy
▪ Gulfport Central Middle School: $1,800 to buy miniature Ozobots that students will program to do tasks
▪ Gulfport High School: $5,000 to allow students to design and build a 200-square-foot tiny house that will serve as a mobile classroom
▪ Magnolia Middle School, Moss Point: $5,000 to turn a conventional laboratory into a virtual research center
▪ Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School: $3,989 to build -3D robots using the most advanced technology from Lego
▪ Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School: $2,788 to buy miniature Ozobots
▪ Orange Grove Elementary, Gulfport: $4,236 to do research on bacteria and ecological factors in partnership with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies
▪ Pascagoula High School: $5,000 to conduct water testing and measure plant growth in watershed ecosystems
▪ Pass Road Elementary, Gulfport: $956 to allow kindergarten students to explore, create and problem-solve
▪ Pecan Park Elementary, Ocean Springs: $1,414 to buy books about inventions and building
▪ St. Martin High School: $5,000 to refine students’ skills in design, fabrication, coding, teamwork and communication through the VEX Robotics
▪ St. Martin High School: $4,761 to buy advanced LED monocular microscopes
▪ Thomas L. Reeves Elementary, Long Beach: $5,000 to buy Dash and Dot robotics curriculum
