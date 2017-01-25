Students living near Gulfport Outlets may get share of $1M in scholarships

Simon Youth Foundation has $1 million in scholarships for students in communities across the country that are home to Simon, Mills or Premium Outlets mall — including Gulfport.
SYF will award 25 scholarships to students graduating in the class of 2017. No more than one scholarship will be awarded per property and recipients will receive up to $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.
An “Award of Excellence” will be presented to the top candidate from the scholarship applicants. That student will receive a $10,000 award ($2,500 for up to four years).
The deadline to apply is March 1 and winners will be notified in May.
“The cost of college continues to rise,” said J. Michael Durnil, SYF president and CEO, “and SYF is proud to partner with Gulfport Premium Outlets to award scholarships that will remove some of the financial obstacles that could otherwise prevent a student from achieving the dream of a college education.”
Scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, a third-party administrator. Students will be selected on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Students who are the first in their family to enroll in college will be given close consideration.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
