Love that tax-free shopping on Amazon? It’s going bye-bye

If you’re thinking about buying that four-piece copper deep fryer or a Dallas Cowboys four-piece grill set from Amazon, you may want to pull that trigger sooner rather than later.
Beginning Feb. 1, the e-commerce giant will start collecting the state’s 7 percent sales tax .
A post made on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Facebook page confirmed the Feb. 1 start-up date. Revenue chairman Herb Frierson, R-Poplarville, praised the company for the impending sales tax collection.
“I appreciate Amazon for voluntarily stepping forward to collect the Mississippi sales tax. I hope that other e-retailers will follow the lead of Amazon. A special thanks to Department of Revenue Associate Commissioner Meg Bartlett for her work with Amazon to secure this agreement,” Frierson said in the post, which was made Jan. 24.
The AP reports that Frierson has filed to require any company that makes more than $250,000 in sales, whether the trade be in person or over the internet, to start collecting the 7 percent sales tax by July 1.
At least three bills have also been introduced that would require the collection of sales tax for companies selling more than $250,000 annually.
But all hope is not lost for those looking to get a bargain from Amazon. The company offers the Amazon Prime service which offers free shipping on Amazon Prime products. The service is available at $99 a year or $10.99 a month.
