Etihad Airways parent company says its CEO is leaving

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia Pause

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:35 OS mayor: "We're not seeing good faith" from proponents of B&B zoning change

1:14 Body found in D'Iberville