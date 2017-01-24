Asian stock indexes mixed as Trump uncertainties mount

1:08 Sentencing trial begins for Alberto Garcia Pause

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

2:02 Gulfport tops St. Martin in overtime thriller

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:51 Gulfport coach Owen Miller can’t believe the call

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members

1:26 Isolated fire causes flooding at Hancock Middle School

1:13 Singing with Foreigner

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades