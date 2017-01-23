Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, delays new phone

1:14 Body found in D'Iberville Pause

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:21 Hattiesburg tornado damage near William Carey

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

3:40 Is king cake the new pumpkin spice?

1:20 The Blind Tiger may be open in Biloxi before you expect

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

0:24 An Italian name pronounced with a Southern drawl