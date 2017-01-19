Navy: Wind farm opposed by GOP lawmakers won't harm radar

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members Pause

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:32 St. Martin linebacker Donte Starks highlights

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:35 OS mayor: "We're not seeing good faith" from proponents of B&B zoning change

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:29 Mississippi National Guardsmen heading to inauguration

0:29 Gulfport woman thanks family, neighbors for support after fire

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves