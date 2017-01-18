World stocks mixed as dollar regains footing after slide

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

1:21 Harrison Central boys slam past Biloxi

2:04 Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:20 The Blind Tiger may be open in Biloxi before you expect

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

0:24 An Italian name pronounced with a Southern drawl