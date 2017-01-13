Coast Cable One users: WDSU will remain in your lineup

New Orleans NBC Affiliate WDSU will remain on Cable One’s Mississippi Gulf Coast channel lineup.
“We’re happy to report that yesterday afternoon we came to a mutually fair agreement with Hearst Television,” said Tish Neimann, national spokesperson for Cable One. “So WDSU will remain in the channel line up for the Mississippi Gulf Coast with no interruption to our customers.”
Cable One had been in negotiations with Hearst Television since late last year, and customers had seen crawlers on channels warning that if an agreement was not reached by the original deadline of Dec. 31, WDSU could request that Cable One not carry the popular New Orleans NBC affiliate in its Mississippi Gulf Coast lineup.
The Dec. 31 deadline passed and both sides agreed to extend the deadline.
WDSU is popular in the Mississippi Gulf Coast market because of its coverage of the New Orleans Saints, weather and New Orleans news programming.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
