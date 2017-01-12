Get ready for an increase on your Mississippi Power bill

Mississippi’s Public Service Commission approved two filings Thursday by Mississippi Power Co. that will increase the average residential customer’s bill by $6.41 per month, starting with the February bills.
The annual Fuel Filing increased bills by $6.45 per month for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity per month, but the annual Regulatory Tax Recovery filing decreased by their payment by 4 cents per month for the average residential customer.
“This is the first time the company’s requested a fuel increase since 2009,” said Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard. The annual Fuel Filing projects how much fuel the utility will need for the year to generate electricity.
Last year, Mississippi Power reduced the fuel portion of customers’ bills in January and August for a reduction of about $20, he said.
This is a pass-through cost to customers. “When fuel price is lower than expected, the cheaper cost is passed on to customers the following year,” Shepard said. “On the flip side, when fuel price is higher than expected, the difference is requested to break even.”
