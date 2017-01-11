First State of the Port address announced

Port Executive Director Jonathan Daniels will deliver the inaugural State of the Port address during Gulfport Connections on Jan 31.
The quarterly breakfast presented by the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce will be at Cafe Climb, 1316 30th Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 8:30 a.m.
Daniels will talk about the $570 million port expansion project, the current business climate for the port, and what to expect in 2017.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for general admission. Table sponsorships are available.
Details: 228-604-0014 or mscoastchamber.com
Comments