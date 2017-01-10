Brosig lands new job with worldwide hospitality organization

Former Coast casino executive Thomas Brosig has been named president of Nikki Beach Worldwide, which is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
Nikki Beach Worldwide founder Jack Penrod will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of the company.
Brosig has 40 years of experience in finance, business development, operations and business planning. Since 2012, he has been an independent strategic business consultant. Before then, he was president and CEO of Margaritaville Casino & Restaurant in Biloxi and planned and directed the start-up of Grand Casinos in Gulfport and Biloxi.
Nikki Beach Worldwide was the first luxury beach club concept that combines music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Nikki Beach locations are in Miami Beach and throughout the world.
Brosig said he looks forward to expanding the company’s beach club, rooftop and hotel business segments.
“Tom Brosig has proven his ability to launch and grow impressive businesses.” Penrod said. “He’s been with us since 2015 as an independent strategic consultant serving in a CFO capacity. I am confident in his ability to further nurture the Nikki Beach Worldwide brand as our new president.”
Comments