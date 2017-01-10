Need a job? Biloxi Shuckers hiring for 2017 season

The Biloxi Shuckers need to fill a lot of jobs for the team’s 2017 season, so the team will host a job fair Jan. 31.
The Shuckers said they need to fill 75 to 100 part-time, seasonal positions.
Interviews will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. at MGM Park in downtown Biloxi.
Job seekers are asked to fill out an application, bring a resumé and be dressed for a job interview. Those who arrive before 7:30 p.m. will be guaranteed an interview. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
Jobs with the Biloxi Shuckers:
▪ Access control
▪ Bat boy/girl
▪ Club-suite concierge
▪ Entertainment
▪ Grounds crew
▪ Schooner’s Fun Zone
▪ Mascot
▪ On-field emcee
▪ Production crew
▪ Ticket seller
▪ Ticket taker
▪ Retail
▪ Ushers
Seasonal jobs with Spectra Food & Hospitality:
▪ Experienced prep cooks (day and evening hours available)
▪ Warehouse operations
▪ Experienced concessions supervisors
▪ Suite and catering attendants
▪ Bartenders
▪ Bank tellers (evening and weekend shifts)
“The Shuckers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates, with an emphasis on customer service skills who want to help provide fun, family entertainment for our guests,” the team said in a press release.
Those applying will work all home games and additional special events as needed. Most games at MGM park are in the evenings and on weekends. Applicants should be able to stand for long periods of time and be able to work outdoors.
Comments